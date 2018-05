May 21 (Reuters) - Futebol Clube Do Porto Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON SATURDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH LEICESTER CITY FOOTBALL CLUB FOR DEFINITIVE TRANSFER OF SPORTS REGISTRATION RIGHTS OF PLAYER RICARDO PEREIRA FOR 20 MLN EUROS

* AGREEMENT ANTICIPATES POSSIBILITY OF ADDITIONAL PAYMENT AFTER WHICH TOTAL AMOUNT COULD REACH 25 MLN EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2k7oY0S

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)