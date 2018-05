BRIEF-Oncodesign Announces Interim Results Of Clinical Study With First Radiotracer

May 21 (Reuters) - ONCODESIGN SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY PUBLICATION OF ABSTRACT WITH INTERIM RESULTS OF FIRST 12 PATIENTS PARTICIPATING IN CLINICAL STUDY WITH ITS FIRST RADIOTRACER

* IN FIRST STAGE OF STUDY, 8 PATIENTS WITH EGFR MUTATIONS RECEIVED INJECTION OF RADIOTRACER

* RESULTS SHOWED THAT RADIOTRACER DID REACH AND BIND TO ITS TARGET, WHETHER A PRIMARY OR METASTATIC TUMOR

* SIGNAL REDUCTION AFTER ONE WEEK’S TREATMENT CONFIRMED THE PRESENCE OF THE THERAPEUTIC MOLECULE WITHIN THE TUMOR

* IN TWO PATIENTS, THE RADIOTRACER ALSO ALERTED THE ONCOLOGIST TO PRESENCE OF BRAIN METASTASES, WHICH HAD GONE UNNOTICED UNTIL THEN

* RESULTS PRESENTED AT ASCO (AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY) ALSO INCLUDE FIRST 4 PATIENTS RECRUITED IN STUDY’S SECOND STAGE

* THESE INITIAL RESULTS IN PATIENTS WITH NO EGFR MUTATION VALIDATE SPECIFICITY OF RADIOTRACER

