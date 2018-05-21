FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 9:49 AM / in 4 minutes

Nigeria sends request for proposal to banks for eurobond - sources

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (IFR) - Nigeria has sent a request for proposal to banks for an international bond offering, according to sources.

Nigeria raised US$2.5bn through a dual-tranche offering in February. It sold US$1.25bn 12-year notes and a US$1.25bn 20-year tranche.

The February 2030s are bid at 99.349 to yield 7.224% according to Tradeweb, and the February 2038s are trading at 99.917 to yield 7.70%.

The February trade was Nigeria’s second in less than three months, after it raised US$3bn through an offering of 2027s and 2047s in November.

Nigeria is rated B2/B/B+. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; Editing by Sudip Roy)

