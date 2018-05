BRIEF-Sonae Continues To Evaluate Listing Of Its Retail Portfolio

May 22 (Reuters) - SONAE SGPS SA:

* SAID LATE ON MONDAY BOARD CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL LISTING OF PART OF COMPANY’S RETAIL PORTFOLIO, IN WHICH SONAE WOULD MAINTAIN A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDING

* THE RETAIL PORTFOLIO WHICH WOULD POTENTIALLY BE LISTED MAINLY INCLUDES COMPANY’S FOOD RETAIL BUSINESS (SONAE MC) AND THE ENTITY THAT MANAGES ITS REAL ESTATE PROPERTIES (SONAE RP)

* SONAE HAS APPOINTED BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS AND DEUTSCHE BANK TO ARRANGE EXPLORATORY MEETINGS WITH POTENTIAL INVESTORS FOR A POSSIBLE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING (IPO)

* NO FORMAL DECISION HAS BEEN TAKEN AT THIS STAGE

Source text: bit.ly/2rUs2lp

