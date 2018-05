May 22 (Reuters) - Yoox Net-A-Porter Group SpA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT CEO FEDERICO MARCHETTI ENTERED AN AGREEMENT WITH RLG ITALIA HOLDING SPA TO TRANSFER 2.4 MILLION SHARES AT 38 EUROS PER SHARE AS PART OF THE BID LAUNCHED BY COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA

* RLG ITALIA HOLDING SPA IS INDIRECTLY OWNED BY COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RUPERT SA

