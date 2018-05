May 22 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH UNITED INDEPENDENT ENTERTAINMENT GMBH AND TERMINATED ALL DISPUTES BETWEEN THE PARTIES REGARDING GAMES AND INCLUDING FARM MANAGER 2018

* ON APRIL 19 COMPANY GOT A CLAIM REGARDING DISTRIBUTION OF FARM MANAGER 2018

