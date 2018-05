May 23 (Reuters) - Sonae Capital SGPS SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 TURNOVER UP 31.0 PERCENT AT 39.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS YEAR AGO

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA INCREASED TO 2.1 MILLION EUROS FROM 0.38 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS WIDENED TO 7.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 5.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET RESULT WAS HIT BY RECOGNITION NON-RECURRENT OPERATION ON BRAZILIAN RACE AMOUNTING TO 2.0 MILLION EUROS

