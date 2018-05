May 23 (Reuters) - CELLECTIS SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY CALYXT ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF $60.9 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING

* CALYXT’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING OF 4,057,500 SHARES OF CALYXT COMMON STOCK (INCLUSIVE OF FULL EXERCISE BY UNDERWRITERS OF OPTION TO BUY 457,500 ADDITIONAL SHARES)

* CALYXT’S PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $15.00 PER SHARE

* GROSS PROCEEDS TO CALYXT FROM PUBLIC OFFERING ARE ABOUT $60.9 MILLION

