May 23(Reuters) - Tallink Grupp:

* SAYS SUPERVISORY BOARD OF RESOLVED TO APPROVE THE SECONDARY LISTING OF COMPANY’S SHARES ON NASDAQ HELSINKI STOCK EXCHANGE

* THE COMPANY’S SHARES WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED ALSO ON NASDAQ TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE.

