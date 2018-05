BRIEF-CreativeForge Games To Debut On NewConnect Market On May 25

May 23 (Reuters) - CREATIVEFORGE GAMES SA (CFG)

* WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) RESOLVED ON TUESDAY TO SET DEBUT DAY OF CREATIVEFORGE GAMES SA ON NEWCONNECT MARKET ON MAY 25

* CFG IS UNIT OF PLAYWAY SA, AT 2017-END PLAYWAY HELD 63.75% STAKE IN SHARE CAPITAL OF CFG

* CFG ISSUED NEW 667,000 SERIES K SHARES IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WHICH WERE ACQUIRED BY INSTITUTIONAL AND INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS AT 12 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* TOTAL AMOUNT PAID BY NEW SHAREHOLDERS FOR CFG’S SHARES EXCEEDED 8 MILLION ZLOTYS AND MARKET CAPITALIZATION OF CFG EXCEEDED 32 MILLION ZLOTYS

* NEW SERIES K SHARES STAND FOR 25% STAKE IN CFG’S INCREASED SHARE CAPITAL

* FUNDS RAISED FROM ISSUANCE WILL PARTLY FINANCE PRODUCTION OF A GAME

Source texts: bit.ly/2LpImCS, bit.ly/2IIBMFQ, bit.ly/2x58bF2