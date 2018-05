May 24 (Reuters) - WAWEL SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD RECOMMENDED TO PAY FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 25 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* ON MAY 18 COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT PROPOSED FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 20 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* FINAL DECISION ON FY 2017 NET PROFIT DISTRIBUTION WILL BE MADE BY SHAREHOLDERS ON AGM

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)