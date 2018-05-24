FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 5:28 AM / in an hour

Norway sets minimum price of $14,846/tonne in June auction for new salmon permits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s government has set a minimum price of 120,000 Norwegian Crowns ($14,846.34) per tonne in a June auction for new salmon permits, it said in a statement.

Auctions will start on June 18 as previously announced and the deadline for registration is June 4.

The auction will form part of a plan to expand the industry by a potential annual growth of 3 percent, after near flat production over recent years.

Norway produced about 1.1 million tonnes of salmon in 2017, or about half of the world salmon production.

$1 = 8.0828 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord Editing by Robert Birsel

