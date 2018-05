May 24 (Reuters) - Home Meal Replacement SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY DECIDED NOT TO CONTINUE WITH “MEAL TOKEN”‍ INITIAL COIN OFFERING OPERATION UNDER SUPERVISION OF SWISS REGULATOR

* LOOKING AT OTHER COUNTRIES THAT COULD GIVE LEGAL SUPPORT TO THE OPERATION

* INTENDS TO PARTICIPATE IN “CRYPTO-FRANCHISE” PLATFORM TO BE DEVELOPED BY A THIRD PARTY WITH FUNDS RAISED FROM INITIAL COIN OFFERING

