BRIEF-Amerykanka Struktura Announces Tender Offer For 10 Mln Shares Of Pamapol At 1 Zloty/Shr

May 24 (Reuters) - PAMAPOL SA

* AMERYKANKA STRUKTURA SP. Z O.O. ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY TENDER OFFER FOR 9,963,300 SHARES OF PAMAPOL SA AT 1 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SHARES UNDER TENDER OFFER REPRESENT 28.67% OF PAMAPOL’S SHARE CAPITAL, TENDERER ALREADY OWNS 71.33% OF COMPANY AND WANTS TO REACH 100%

* ENTRIES IN THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE ACCEPTED FROM JUNE 13 TILL JULY 12 AND DM PKO BP IS INTERMEDIARY IN TENDER

* TENDERER PLANS TO CALL GENERAL MEETING OF PAMAPOL AND PUT UNDER VOTING REMATERIALISATION AND WITHDRAWAL OF COMPANY’S SHARES FROM TRADING ON REGULATED MARKET

Source text: bit.ly/2s4jsAq

