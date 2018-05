May 24 (Reuters) - PROTEKTOR SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS OFFER IN CONSORTIUM WITH GREGOR SA FOR DELIVERY OF SHOES WAS CHOSEN BY POLICE DEPARTMENT

* OFFER VALUE IS 912,000 ZLOTYS NET, REMUNERATION FOR PROTEKTOR AMOUNTS TO 456,000 ZLOTYS NET

* VALUE OF OPTIONAL ORDER IS 182,400 ZLOTYS NET AND REMUNERATION FOR PROTEKTOR IS 91,200 ZLOTYS NET

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)