BRIEF-FC Porto Cedes TV Broadcasting Rights Worth 100 Mln Euros

May 25 (Reuters) - FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAID LATE ON THURSDAY CEDED CREDITS FROM TELEVISION BROADCASTING RIGHTS OF GAMES PLAYED BY THE MAIN FOOTBALL TEAM AT ITS HOME FIELD IN PRIMEIRA LIGA

* OPERATION IS WORTH 100 MILLION EUROS

* TO USE CEDED CREDITS TO COLLATERALISE ISSUANCE OF SECURITISED BONDS UNTIL THEIR FULL REIMBURSEMENT

* DECIDED NOT TO EXERCISE OPTION TO INCREASE AMOUNT OF BOND LOAN “FC PORTO SAD 2018-2021”, SET AT 35 MILLION EUROS, 10 MILLION EUROS BELOW THE PREVIOUS BOND LOAN

Source text for : bit.ly/2IPwUyr

