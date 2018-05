May 25 (Reuters) - KERNEL HOLDING SA:

* Q3 FY2018 REVENUE DECLINED TO USD 541 MILLION, DOWN 12 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR CAUSED BY LOWER SALES VOLUMES OF SUNFLOWER OIL AND GRAIN

* Q3 EBITDA REDUCED BY 9.4 PCT TO USD 73.1 MILLION

* NET LOSS FOR Q3 AMOUNTED TO USD 39.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF USD 32.9 MILLION

* IN APRIL REPORTED Q3 GRAIN SALES DOWN 21.8 PCT YOY

