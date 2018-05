May 25 (Reuters) - Highlight Communications AG:

* Q1 consolidated sales rose by CHF 5.5 million to CHF 85.5 million

* Q1 EBIT improved by 37.5% from CHF 2.4 million to CHF 3.3 million

* At CHF -0.3 million, the consolidated net profit for Q1 was down on the previous year’s period (CHF 0.8 million)

* Forecast confirmed for fiscal year 2018

