May 28 (Reuters) - FIRMA OPONIARSKA DEBICA SA :

* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS SHAREHOLDER, ALTUS TFI SA, PROPOSES THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON JUNE 14 ON 2017 DIVIDEND OF 8.66 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* PREVIOUSLY MANAGEMENT PROPOSED FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 6.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)