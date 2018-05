BRIEF-Skotan Plans To Raise Capital Via Up To 5.4 Mln Series D Shares Issue

May 28 (Reuters) - SKOTAN SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON JUNE 22 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 6.6 MILLION ZLOTYS TO UP TO 72.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* COMPANY PLANS TO RAISE ITS SHARE CAPITAL VIA ISSUANCE OF NOT LESS THAN 5.0 MILLION AND NOT MORE THAN 5.4 MILLION SERIES D SHARES AT NOMINAL VALUE OF 1.22 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SERIES D SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN CLOSED SUBSCRIPTION

* THE RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR SERIES D SHARES IS VESTED IN CO’S EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS

* SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING 10 CO SHARES HAS THE RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 1 SERIES D SHARE

* SERIES D SHARES SHOULD BE ALLOCATED TILL JULY 31

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)