May 28 (Reuters) - GENOMED SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY MCI.CREDITVENTURES 2.0 FIZ (FUND) ACCEPTED AN OFFER FROM DIAGNOSTYKA SP. Z O.O. TO BUY THE FUND’S ENTIRE STAKE IN CO

* THE FUND HOLDS 460,889 SHARES IN CO

* BOTH PARTIES PLAN TO FINALISE THE TRANSACTION IN COMING WEEKS

