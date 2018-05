May 28 (Reuters) - INDATA SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT RECEIVED FROM MILLENNIUM BANK SA INFORMATION ABOUT FILLING AN IN BLANCO NOTE OF EXCHANGE ISSUED BY CO FOR AMOUNT OF 3.6 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ABOVE-MENTIONED IN BLANCO NOTE WAS ISSUED TO SECURE COMPANY’S PAYABLES RESULTING FROM LOAN AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH BANK ON DEC. 9, 2018

* DATE OF PAYMENT OF THE NOTE OF EXCHANGE IS MAY 30, 2018

