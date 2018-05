May 29 (Reuters) - SFINKS POLSKA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET LOSS WAS 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE WAS 41.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 43.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

