RPT-MOVES-HSBC takes Sharaka for SSA syndicate

By Helene Durand

LONDON, May 25 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Shade Sharaka to work on its syndicate desk for sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) debt, according to market sources.

Sharaka joins from BNP Paribas and will be based in London. Her hire follows the departure of PJ Bye who retired from HSBC at the end of 2017.

In January, HSBC combined the SSA and financial institutions (FIG) syndicate desks for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region under the joint leadership of Asif Sherani and Mark Pearce.

