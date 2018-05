BRIEF-Pharmena Raises Share Capital In Cortria Corporation

May 29 (Reuters) - PHARMENA SA:

* HAS INCREASED THE SHARE CAPITAL OF CORTRIA CORPORATION BY USD 0.2 MLN

* ACCORDING TO THE MANAGEMENT, THE INCREASED CAPITAL WILL ENABLE TO COVER CURRENT OPERATIONAL EXPENSES OF THE UNIT WHAT IN TURN WILL INCREASE THE CHANCE OF THE COMMERCIALISATION OF ITS ARTERIOSCLEROSIS DRUG

* SAYS POTENTIAL REVENUES FROM THE COMMERCIALISATION OF THE DRUG MIGHT HAVE A “SIGNIFICANT” IMPACT ON THE FINANCIAL AND ECONOMIC SITUATION OF THE COMPANY CAPITAL GROUP

* CORTRIA CORPORATION, PHARMENA’S UNIT, IS A PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY WHICH DEVELOPS MEDICINES FOR THE TREATMENT OF CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

