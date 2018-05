May 30 (Reuters) - Spice Private Equity :

* SAID ON TUESDAY TO PROPOSE LAUNCH OF DIVIDEND PROGRAM STARTING IN 2019

* PROGRAM WOULD HAVE A THREE-YEAR TERM, ENSURING PREDICTABILITY AS WELL AS GRADUALLY INCREASING DIVIDENDS

* OBJECTIVE IS TO PROPOSE MINIMUM TARGET PAYOUTS OF USD 5.0M, USD 5.5M AND USD 6.0M IN 2019, 2020 AND 2021 RESPECTIVELY

Source text - bit.ly/2xoJRhz

