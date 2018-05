May 30 (Reuters) - Telepizza Group SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAD APPROVED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO 3.4 MILLION SHARES, REPRESENTING 3.41 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL, FOR UP TO 15.5 MILLION EUROS

* THE PROGRAM WILL RUN FROM MAY 30, 2018 TILL MAY 29, 2019

