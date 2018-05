May 30 (Reuters) - MEDICALGORITHMICS:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDS A DIVIDEND OF 1.42 ZLOTY PER SHARE FROM PREVIOUS YEARS’ GAINS

* IT ANNOUNCED ITS DIVIDEND POLICY AND A 2 ZLOTY PER SHARE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 IN MAY LAST YEAR

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)