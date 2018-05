May 30 (Reuters) - NEXTBIKE POLSKA SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS UNIT 40.3 MILLION ZLOTY GROSS OFFER FOR DELIVERY AND SERVICE OF 4080 BICYCLES WITH ELECTRIC DRIVE WAS CHOSEN AS MOST FAVORABLE BY STOWARZYSZENIE OBSZAR METROPOLITALNY GDANSK-GDYNIA-SOPOT

* DEAL TO LAST 78 MONTHS STARTING FROM THE DAY OF CONCLUSION OF DEAL BUT NOT LONGER THAN TILL DEC. 1, 2025

