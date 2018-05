May 30 (Reuters) - OEX SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT SET ISSUE PRICE OF SERIES D SHARE FOR 17 ZLOTY EACH

* FINAL NUMBER OF SERIES D SHARES OFFERED WAS SET AT 1.1 MILLION

* CO INFORMED ABOUT ITS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE PLANS ON APRIL 10

