BRIEF-Prochnik Updates On Its Bankruptcy Motion

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IN THE FACE OF GROWING LIQUIDITY PROBLEMS, THE MANAGEMENT DECIDED TO ASK COURT IN LODZ TO CONSIDER CO’S BANKRUPTCY DECLARATION MOTION

* ON MAY 18 COMPANY FILED SIMULTANEOUSLY A MOTION FOR BANKRUPTCY AND A MOTION TO PUT ITS CONSIDERATION ON HOLD UNTIL THE DECISION ON ANOTHER MOTION FOR THE COMPANY’S REHABILITATION PROCEEDINGS HAS BEEN MADE

* IT APPLIED FOR REHABILITATION PROCEEDINGS ON MARCH 27

* SAYS THE LATEST DECISION IS DUE TO PROCHNIK’S CAUTION AND ADDITIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES, WHICH ACCORDING TO THE MANAGEMENT, ENDANGER THE COMPANY’S FURTHER OPERATIONS AND LEVEL OF LIQUIDITY

