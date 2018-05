May 31 (Reuters) - Dogi International Fabrics SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS SHAREHOLDER, BUSINESSGATE SL, TO PROPOSE THE COMPANY’S NAME CHANGE TO NUEVA EXPRESION TEXTIL SA AT THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

* THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO TAKE PLACE ON JUNE 26 (FIRST CALL) OR JUNE 27 (SECOND CALL)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)