May 31 (Reuters) - CIPAN COMPANHIA INDUSTRIAL PRODUTORA DE ANTIBIOTICOS SA:

* SAID LATE ON WEDNESDAY THE COMISSAO DO MERCADO DE VALORES MOBILIARIOS (CMVM) DEFERRED LOSS OF PUBLIC COMPANY STATUS OF CIPAN

