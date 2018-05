BRIEF-ASM Group Updates On Acquisition Of Company Operating In Germany, Austria And Switzerland

May 31(Reuters) - ASM Group SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS TAKEN FURTHER STEPS IN THE PROCESS OF ACQUIRING A 91.6 PERCENT STAKE IN A HOLDING COMPANY FOR THE CAPITAL GROUP OPERATING IN GERMANY, AUSTRIA AND SWITZERLAND

* THE HOLDING COMPANY WILL BE ACQUIRED BY A SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE FENTUS 91.GMBH (SUBSEQUENTLY TO OPERATE UNDER NAME ASM GERMANY GMBH)

* UNDER THE PREVIOUSLY SIGNED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH AN INVESTMENT FUND FUNDUSZ EKSPANSJI ZAGRANICZNEJ FIZAN (THE FUND) THE FUND HAS ACQUIRED 49.9 PERCENT STAKE IN FENTUS 91.GMBH FROM THE COMPANY FOR 13,723 EUROS

* THE COMPANY AND THE FUND HAVE ALSO RESOLVED TO RECAPITALISE FENTUS 91.GMBH BY 8.8 MILLION EUROS EACH

* TOTAL FINANCING FOR THE ACQUISITION SHOULD NOT EXCEED 23.3 MILLION EUROS

