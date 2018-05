BRIEF-Bytom Q1 Net Loss Narrows To 1.1 Mln Zlotys

May 31 (Reuters) - Bytom SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE OF 40.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 35.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* IN Q1 AVERAGE RETAIL GROSS MARGIN INCREASED BY 2 PP TO 50.8% FROM 48.8%

* SAID HAD 116 STORES AT MARCH 31 COMPARED TO 109 STORES YEAR AGO

* PLANS TO OPEN NEW STORES AND EXPAND EXISTING STORES IN FURTHER QUARTERS OF 2018, ESTIMATES ABOUT 15,500 SQUARE METERS AT END-2018

* AIMS TO INCREASE ITS RETAIL NETWORK FROM 14,406 SQUARE METERS AS AT MARCH 31 TO MIN. 17,000 SQUARE METERS BY END-2019 AT THE LATEST

