June 1(Reuters) - Olainfarm:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY CONSOLIDATED SALES IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 EUR 30,8 MLN UP 8 PCT COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* NET PROFIT IN THE 1ST QUARTER WAS 3.1 MILLION EURO VS EUR 3.7 MLN YEAR AGO

