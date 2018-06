June 1 (Reuters) - Auga Group:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY REVENUES FOR 3 MONTHS OF 2018 EUR 11.49 MILLION VS EUR 12.11 MLN YEAR AGO

* EBITDA FOR 3 MONTHS OF 2018 AFTER ELIMINATING ONE-OFF TRANSACTIONS WAS EUR 1.56 MlN VS EUR 1.29 MILLION YEAR AGO

