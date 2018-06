June 1 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT 11 BIT STUDIOS SA WILL REPLACE URSUS SA ON POLAND’S MID CAP INDEX AFTER THE SESSION ON JUNE 15

* THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO THE POLISH BLUE CHIP INDEX AND INDEX

* COLIAN, OVOSTAR, TEN SQUARE GAMES AND URSUS WILL JOIN THE INDEX

* 11 BIT, KOPEX AND MOSTAL ZABRZE WILL LEAVE IT

Source text: bit.ly/2H9IKC6

