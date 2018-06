June 1 (Reuters) - BIOMAXIMA SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS WOULD VOTE ON JUNE 27 ON THE FY 2017 PROFIT ALLOCATION TO COVER LOSSES IN THE AMOUNT OF 0.2 MLN ZLOTYS

* THE REMINDER OF THE NET PROFIT, IN THE AMOUNT OF OVER 0.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, WOULD BE TRANSFER TO THE RESERVE CAPITAL

