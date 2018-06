June 4 (Reuters) - Siegfried Holding AG:

* RUDOLF HANKO WILL STEP DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SIEGFRIED GROUP ON DEC. 31

* APPOINTED WOLFGANG WIENAND AS NEW CEO OF SIEGFRIED GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM JAN. 1, 2019

