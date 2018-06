BRIEF-Amrest Holdings Completes Deal For Pizza Hut Franchise For Russia, Azerbaijan And Armenia

June 4 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT FINALISED FRAMEWORK FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH PIZZA HUT EUROPE AND BECAME THE ONLY MASTER FRANCHISEE FOR PIZZA HUT BRAND IN RUSSIA, AZERBAIJAN AND ARMENIA

* IN APRIL COMPANY SIGNED FRAMEWORK FRANCHISE AGREEMENT FOR TEN YEARS WITH POSSIBILITY OF EXTENSION

* UNDER DEAL COMPANY AND ITS UNITS TO PAY 2 MILLION EUROS TO PIZZA HUT RUSSIA FOR ASSETS OF 16 PIZZA HUT RESTAURANTS Source text for Eikon:

