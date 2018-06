June 4 (Reuters) - VESTEL ELEKTRONIK:

* SAID ON SATURDAY VESTEL ELEKTRONIK ESTABLISHES JOINT VENTURE FOR TURKEY’S CAR INDUSTRY AND COMMERCE WITH ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING, TURKCELL ILETISIM, KARSAN OTOMOTIV AND BMC

* EACH OF FIRMS HAS 19 PERCENT SHARES IN THE NEW JOINT VENTURE COMPANY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)