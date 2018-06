June 4 (Reuters) - CYBERGUN SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY CONVERTIBLE BONDS FINANCING LINE FOR MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF EUR 5 MILLION AND DRAWING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF EUR 1 MILLION

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO HAVE NOMINAL VALUE OF 10,000 EUROS EACH

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO BE SUBSCRIBED AT 97.5 PCT OF PAR

* BONDS NOT TO CARRY ANY INTEREST AND TO HAVE MATURITY OF 12 MONTHS

* TO ATTRIBUTE FOR FREE 500 CONVERTIBLE BONDS WARRANTS OF 36 MONTHS TO YA II PN, LTD

