June 4 (Reuters) - INFOSCAN SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 28 ON TRANSFERRING TRADING OF ITS SHARES TO MAIN MARKET OF WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) FROM NEWCONNECT MARKET

* COMPANY PLANS TO DEBUT ON MAIN MARKET OF WSE IN Q1 2019, PAP NEWS AGENCY SAYS

* DECISION FOLLOWS GEOGRAPHICAL AND PRODUCT DIVERSIFICATION OF INFOSCAN’S ACTIVITY IN THE LAST MONTHS WHICH INCREASED COMPANY’S VALUE

Source texts:, bit.ly/2LXYBqP

