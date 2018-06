(Adds capacity at the site)

June 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s Food Safety Authority said on Monday:

* Outbreak of Infectious Salmon Anemia (ISA) suspected at fish farm operated by AS Bolaks in Fusa, Hordaland

* The Altaneset site (location 13227) has a capacity of 2,340 tonnes of salmon

(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)