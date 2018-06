June 4 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY OVER 200,000 PIECES OF ITS GAME ‘HOUSE FLIPPER’ HAVE BEEN SOLD SINCE IT PREMIERED ON STEAM PLATFORM ON MAY 17

* CO SAID THE GAME WAS PERMANENTLY IN TOP 25 STEAM GLOBAL SALE AND HAS THE LARGEST REVENUE DURING FIRST 14 DAYS IN CO’S HISTORY

* DUE TO GREAT INTEREST OF ONLINE SALES STORES, CO IS PLANNING “SIGNIFICANT” EXPOSURE OF THE GAME DURING SALES PERIODS WITH DISCOUNT OF UP TO 20%

