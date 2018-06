June 5 (Reuters) - RUCH CHORZOW SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT APPEALED TO DECISION OF POLAND’S FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (PZPN) LICENSING COMMITTEE OF NOT GRANTING RUCH CHORZOW LICENCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2018/2019 FIRST LEAGUE

