* SAID ON MONDAY IT SENT A REQUEST FOR ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO ATLAS INCLUDED WITHIN THE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT

* THE REQUESTS PROVIDES FOR THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 11 MLN; AFTER THIS, THERE REMAINS ONE LAST TRANCHE OF TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 7 MLN

