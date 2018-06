June 5 (Reuters) - Gestamp Automocion SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ACEK DESARROLLO Y GESTION INDUSTRIAL SL SOLD 1.48 PERCENT OF GESTAMP VIA A BLOCK TRADE TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* AS A RESULT, THE COMPANY INCREASES ITS FREE FLOAT TO 30.05 PERCENT

* ACEK, THE INVESTMENT VEHICLE OF THE RIBERAS FAMILY, CONTINUES TO HOLD A MAJORITY STAKE IN THE COMPANY AND RATIFIES ITS LONG-TERM COMMITMENT WITH GESTAMP

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)