June 6 (Reuters) - TOFAS TURK OTOMOBIL:

* GETS APPROVAL OF INVESTMENT INCENTIVE TO MAKE NEW INVESTMENT OF 1.12 BILLION LIRA FROM TURKISH MINISTRY OF ECONOMY

* INCENTIVES INCLUDE CUSTOMS TAX EXEMPTION, VAT EXEMPTION, INTEREST RATE SUPPORT AND 80 PERCENT REDUCED TAX RATE - 50 PERCENT CONTRIBUTION

